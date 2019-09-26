Classic cruising with an exquisite Kombi convertible

IT'S not every day you see a Coca-Cola miniature Kombi convertible cruising along Boat Harbour Drive but Tony Young has nailed it with a unique style.

On a Saturday morning Tony loves doing laps from Point Vernon to the Urangan Pier for his morning coffee in his Kombi convertible that is a converted disability buggy.

"I love my coffee and to jump into the Kombi convertible and drive along the Esplanade footpath is a great experience,” Tony said.

The Kombi convertible has a fibreglass shell moulded around it with the distinctive Coke brand style on it and a novel way for Tony to get around.

Originally Tony had a Jeep design for his Down Syndrome son Shannon who needed one due to low muscle-tone problems who drove it all around Caloundra.

Now Tony has two of the kombi's buggy convertible with the second one based on a genuine Kombi van and previously owned a Jack Daniels designer one.

"Whenever I am along the Esplanade it can take hours sometimes because people keep pulling me up to have a look at it,” Tony said.

The specifications of the Kombi buggy convertible are: it has an average speed of 6 km and if lucky going down hill with a good tail wind a top speed of 10 km and is powered by two 12 volt batteries and 40 km range.