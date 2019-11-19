Classic delivers more than fish to the local community

Game fishing boat Too Easy II from the Gold Coast at the Urangan Marina.

GAME FISHING: The annual Hervey Bay Game Fish Classic was held over the weekend.

The three-day event included anglers and boats from all over Queensland chasing the large game fish which inhabit the Sandy Strait and surrounding region.

Twenty-six boats entered the tournament with 85 anglers competing in the event.

Hervey Bay Game Fishing president Brad Rocke congratulated all involved in running the successful event.

“All involved had a great time and some good fish were caught,” he said.

Battling with a strong northerly gusting between 15 and 20 knots with a swell made the conditions far from ideal but it did not stop the competitors from getting among the fish.

“Although the numbers were down this year, we believe the weather was a contributing factor in keeping people away” Rocke said.

The event contributes significantly to the local economy with fuel, accommodation and meals for all competitors and crews.

“We believe the event would bring roughly $450,000 into the Hervey Bay economy.

To run some of these boats is costly in fuel alone.” he said.

Over the three days there was plenty of action with 140 strikes recorded and 108 hook-ups.

Seventy fish were caught including 32 Blue Marlin, 13 Black Marlin, 1 Striped Marlin, 11 Mahi Mahi, 1 Wahoo, 4 yellow fin and many other species.

The competitors tagged 47 Billfish along with 23 other species.

Results for the tournament:

Champion Team 7.5m & over – All In

Champion Team Under 7.5m – Crafty Catch

Champion Heavy Tackle Angler – Adam Devlin

Champion Light Tackle Angler – Ken Radunz

Champion Female Angler – Sarah Best

Champion Junior Angler – Ben Massurit

Champion Hervey Bay GFC Angler – Ken Radunz

First Billfish Tagged (each day) – Ken Radunz, Jake Lawson & Nathan Theuerkauf

Last Billfish Tagged (each day) – Ryan Thomsen, Jo Mulders & Tony Irwin

Heaviest Wahoo – Phillip Kennedy (30.9kg)

Heaviest Tuna – Clinton Krahe (29.5kg)

Top 3 Boats for the event were

1. All in

2. Crafty Catch

3. Phoenix

The competition concluded with a presentation dinner for the winning anglers on Sunday night at the Oriental Palace, Scarness.

“It is a great way to celebrate the conclusion of the event,” Rocke said.

Rocke also made special mention to the sponsors of the event.

“Thank you to our sponsors who assist us in ensuring our event is a success,” he said.