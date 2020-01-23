Classic Fraser Coast event enters new era

Showgirl promo launch – (L) Nina Whittingham, Vanessa Solis and Margo Bryce will take part in the search for the Fraser Coast Show Society Showgirl competition. Photo: Cody Fox

SHOW season has officially launched with major changes to one of the event’s oldest traditions.

For the first time in its history, the Fraser Coast Show will open the Showgirl competition to older and married women.

The event, traditionally restricted to young, single women between 17 and 24, will this year include a Showqueen category for women older than 24.

Marital status will not be a factor this year.

Show society member Rosemarie Wright said, if they felt so inclined, men were also invited to enter.

Ms Wright said a black tie ball would be held to choose the winners.

She said the changes were designed to bring the show into the future and “rejuvenate” the local event as the showgirl competition had not been held for many years.

Ms Wright said the Inaugural Show Girl and Showqueen Ball would feature a buffet dinner sourced from across the Fraser Coast region “right down to the herbs and spices”, accompanied by the Army Big Band Brisbane and cabaret acts.

The Showgirl competition currently has five entrants and the Show Society is looking for more people from across the Fraser Coast to enter.

Entrants will be provided with deportment classes, makeup and hair lessons as well as dancing lessons prior to the ball.

The competition entry cost is a $100 donation and the winner will receive a holiday cruise for two as a prize.

The Inaugural Show Girl and Showqueen Ball will be held on May 1 at the Hervey Bay RSL, with tickets costing $130.