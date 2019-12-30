Menu
Maryborough Speedway Kurt Murdoch Classic for production sedans – Russell Cowley sporting Kurt Murdoch's number 35. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

Classic night of racing Kurt Murdoch event delivers close contests

BRENDAN BOWERS
30th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
SPEEDWAY: Saturday night speedway for the Kurt Murdoch Classic delivered for fans and drivers alike.

“It was a great night’s racing and the track was in great condition,” Maryborough Speedway president, Paul Swindells said.

The field of 42 production sedans commenced proceedings with parade laps before serious racing began.

The modlites were first on to the track competing in their third night of racing after running in Brisbane and Gympie the previous nights.

The modlites mayhem format appeared to sit well with Kawana Waters multi-time champion Klinton Hancey.

Hancey won his four heats on Saturday night and is favourite for Sunday night’s action.

Sean Rose and Rodney Parmenter will be out to challenge Hacey and make him earn the result.

In the main racing category of the meet it was local Joel Berkley who set the standard.

Berkley won his first two heats and finished second in his third.

He take a five-point lead ahead of Nic Bleys into Sunday.

Gympie’s Chris Pagel sits a further three points behind.

“Joel drove really well on Saturday and will be tough to beat,” Swindells said.

In the top stars junior crown, Bundaberg’s Kurtis Peall leads Maryborough’s Jayden Hancock.

“Jayden had an outstanding drive coming from the rear to challenge for the lead. He will push Kurtis,” he said.

Patrick Ray leads in the junior sedans challgend cup ahead of Charlotte Christensen.

For a wrap up of the Sunday night results and overall winners grab a copy of Tuesday’s Chronicle.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

