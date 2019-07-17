Classic tunes for organ repairs

MUSIC to lift your soul will be performed at the Maryborough Markets with the St Paul's organists and vocalists performing covers from romantic composers and number-one best selling artists.

Organists Dave McLeod said they were busy preparing an enjoyable music program.

The hour-long performance will include music from the late 1800s to the present like Cesar Franck, Gustav Holst, the swing era of the 30s and 40s, 1980s numbers such as Highland Cathedral and you Raise me Up made famous by Josh Groban.

"Something for everyone," Dave said.

"This is a fund raiser for critically needed organ maintenance and donations will most gratefully be accepted if you wish to help.

Those who came to the very successful Elegant Evening last November and Open Church in March will remember the interesting and alarming non-musical noises from the organ caused by age and the very dry weather at the time."

St Paul's organ was first built in 1884 and rebuilt in 1969 and is now due for considerable maintenance.

The Market Day Music will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, corner of Lennox and Ellena sts, Maryborough on Thursday, July 18 at 9am.

Dave also mentioned another special afternoon to mark in your diary.

St Paul's will celebrate the 140th anniversary of its heritage listed church building with the Maryborough Brass and Organ Spectacular on August 17 at 2pm.

Dr Steven Nisbet, organist at St Andrew's Uniting Church, Brisbane is playing the organ and Maryborough Brass is under the conductorship of band President Greg Aitken who is a leading Queensland trombonist and music educator.

"This will be a special and truly spectacular afternoon."