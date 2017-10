STUCK: The man said he felt claustrophobic after being locked inside.

CLAUSTROPHOBIA got the better of Ricky Lee Hoy when he was locked inside his friends home.

Hoy, 33, had been left at the home by himself when he began to feel uneasy.

In an attempt to break out, Hoy damaged the lock to the rear door and kicked the sliding screen door from the front.

Pleading guilty to the charge of wilful damage in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, Hoy received a $300 fine.