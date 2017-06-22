Clean out clothes for a good cause

STAY WARM: Volunteers Narelle Youngs and Jan Henry are putting a call out for more winter clothing.

WINTER has hit on the Fraser Coast and the local Red Cross shop in Hervey Bay is in desperate need of winter woollies to meet demand by shoppers and to help raise vital funds.

Head of retail Richard Wood said the greatest need right now is for coats, jackets, jumpers, boots, scarves and beanies.

"Anything warm and woolly in good condition is greatly appreciated," Mr Wood said.

"If it's the kind of thing you'd give to a friend then it's something we'd love.

"If you have some spare time over the weekend simply collect any winter clothing you no longer need and visit one of our stores to donate to help give them a new lease on life."

Red Cross has over 150 stores in all states and territories and donated goods make up 90 per cent of sales.

When you donate clothes you no longer wear or don't have room for, Red Cross is able to sell them to raise money for their support services, which help people when times are tough.

Red Cross is always on the lookout for committed volunteers who want to bring their own style to any Red Cross store, which are entirely run by volunteers.