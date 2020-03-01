Clean Up Australia Day brightens the Fraser Coast

CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY: (L) Jade Macnamara and Juanita Macnamara collecting rubbish at the Clean Up Australia Day event at Brendan Hansen Park, Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

AN early start to Sunday did not dissuade Fraser Coast residents from rolling up their sleeves to get involved in local Clean Up Australia Day events across the Coast.

Events were held at Fisherman’s Park in Urraween, Brennan Park in Dundowran and Brendan Hansen Park in Maryborough.

Maryborough resident Juanita Macnamara said the event was a way to give back to the environment and it was great to see Clean Up Australia Day promoted.

Ms Macnamara said it was important for people to have responsibility and care for the environment.

Volunteer Jade Macnamara said Clean Up Australia Day reminded people of their duty to clean up after themselves.

Another volunteer, Haley Cobbin, said the event was wonderful and she collected mostly cans and plastics.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Paul Truscott volunteered and said it was great to see people take pride in their town.

Cr Truscott said such community events were successful and it was great seeing residents “do whatever it takes to make the place look good”.

Mayor George Seymour also volunteered and said Clean Up Australia Day brought the community together.

Mr Truscott and Mr Seymour thanked the organisers of Clean Up Australia Day and the many volunteers.