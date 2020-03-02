Menu
Volunteers during Clean Up Australia found suspected asbestos sheeting dumped in bushland near Lake Weyba.
News

Clean up uncovers suspected asbestos sheeting

Peter Gardiner
2nd Mar 2020 6:30 AM
NOOSA volunteers during Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day are shaking their heads with dismay after finding suspected asbestos sheeting dumped in bushland.

Friends of Lake Weyba president Anita Brake said the unwelcome find has been left on site at Hollett Rd so it can be disposed of by experts.

"We cleaned up the Eumarella and Tidswell Rd area at Weyba Downs (Weyba Refuge). Amongst the waste found was a possible dumping of asbestos containing material," Ms Brake said.

"This was located along Hollett Rd wrapped in plastic and taped but dumped illegally.

"We have left the material in place and will inform Noosa Council," she said.

This latest unwelcome find comes after the council's bulk kerbside clean up in August found asbestos dumped by the road at Cooran and Kin kin that was estimated to cost more than $10,000 to have professionally removed.

AN asbestos dump sites during the Noosa kerbside collection.
In 2016 Noosa ratepayers once again had to foot the bill for the removal of more than three tonnes of asbestos roof sheeting illegally dumped near Eenie Creek Bridge.

Ms Brake said other finds on Sunday's volunteer clean up included three bicycles, a vacuum cleaner and a rug.

She praised the efforts of these teams who like hundreds of others in Noosa gave their time to remove unwanted waste from the environment.

Noosa News

