Clean your book shelves for worthy cause

BARGAINS: Sophie Mensforth bought a bag of books for $3 at a previous Quota Bookfest held at the Maryborough City Hall.

BOOK lovers beware, Maryborough's largest and longest-running second hand book sale will be held in September.

Maryborough Quota is once again appealing to the generous public of the Fraser Coast for donations of clean books in good condition for its 14th annual Quota Bookfest.

"We all have books piling up around our house, so why not give them away to a good cause and provide someone else the pleasure of reading them?" Quota International of Maryborough publicity officer Lyn Nielsen said.

"Any type of book is needed with the exception of encyclopaedia sets and condensed Readers Digest novels, and out-dated magazines.

"We particularly need books on war, Australiana, non-fiction, male related hobbies and westerns."

Lyn suggested setting up a box in the workplace.

"Staff could drop in books that they have read and no longer need," she said.

"Every book helps to make this annual fundraising event a success, in its aim to assist those less fortunate than our selves."

Over the past years Quota has donated, from Bookfest proceeds, more than $26,000 to the National Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

"This year the club has decided to support Ovarian Cancer Research instead," Lyn said.

"This disease, which also effects many women, does not seem to receive the same funding that breast cancer does, nor does it have the same survival rate as women with breast cancer have today.

"Quota will also be donating to organisations supporting disadvantaged children in our local community."

Books can be dropped off at Maryborough Undercar, 120 Richmond St, or in Hervey Bay, 175 Cypress St, Urangan.

For any inquiries phone Lyn on 0408841248.