Cleaner attacked by masked man in Eli Waters

AN AGING cleaner was allegedly attacked by a masked man wielding a wooden walking stick on Monday.



The 66-year-old cleaner was left with bruising and abrasions after he allegedly was hit from behind at the end of his shift at a Fraser Coast shopping centre.



The attack happened about 10.11pm outside a bakery in Eli Waters as the man walked toward his car. A police spokesman said the cleaner was assaulted by a man in his early 20s wearing a black duffel coat, loose pants and wearing a black balaclava.



The incident was witnessed by a baker who ran out to assist the man.



The accused offender then ran from the scene.



The police spokesman said nothing was stolen.



Police and ambulance officers were called to the scene and the man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition. No one had been charged yesterday.



Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333.

