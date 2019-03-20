Cleaner attacked with bat over bond-clean bill

Darryl Christopher Wessling, 34, was suffering financial strain when he assaulted a cleaner.

ANGER over an unpaid bond-clean bill turned violent when a man struck the cleaner with a bat, breaking his arm.

Darryl Christopher Wessling, 34, was suffering financial strain during a move and failed to pay a man who cleaned his house after the bill was more than quoted.

Wessling was confronted about the payment when he later ran into the man and he said he would pay later, but snapped when the man said he would send a bill to his home.

He then got a bat out of his car and swung it at the cleaner several times before hitting him in the arm, causing a severe elbow fracture which required medical intervention and physiotherapy.

Wessling pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, which had been reduced from his original charge of grievous bodily harm.

The father-of-three is expecting another child in the coming months with his wife and is the primary caregiver.

The court heard Wessling grew up with a violent father and went on to suffer anger management problems but has received counselling since the assault.

Wessling's defence counsel told the court he over-reacted when the victim said he would send a letter to his home as it meant he knew his home address.

He further stated the bat was in Wessling's car to hold the boot up as the hydraulic system was broken.

Judge Glen Cash said the offending was an "aberration" and out-of-character for Wessling who had no criminal history.

Wessling was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, immediately suspended for an operational period of 18 months.