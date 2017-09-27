Clear cut sign: Local church says no

DISAPPOINTED: Natalie Stone (centre) with her daughter, Tahnee Williams and mother Janet Wolf in front of the noticeboard outside Hervey Bays Seventh-Day Adventist Church which clearly identifies their stance in the same-sex marriage plebiscite.

DISAPPOINTED: Natalie Stone (centre) with her daughter, Tahnee Williams and mother Janet Wolf in front of the noticeboard outside Hervey Bays Seventh-Day Adventist Church which clearly identifies their stance in the same-sex marriage plebiscite. Valerie Horton

AS THE debate over the marriage equality plebiscite rages on, both sides of the fence on the Fraser Coast are pushing for acceptance of differing opinions.

However, a noticeboard outside Hervey Bay's Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Hervey Street made its stance loud and clear with a sign reading "God designed marriage between a man and a woman" while the other side read "Vote Y or N? See bible chs: Gen 1&2: Lev 18: Rom 1 & Jude".

Natalie Stone is in a same-sex relationship with her partner, Nicole, whom she joined in a civil union four years ago.

Yesterday Natalie laid her eyes on the sign for the first time and after an audible sigh, said the message would upset some people, families in particular.

"Families, the children of gay couples and their friends are the ones who probably take more offence," Ms Stone said.

"We have two girls who live with us aged 10 and 16 who don't understand why things aren't equal.

"When people say they don't believe in same sex marriage and that we shouldn't be married - who are they to say we can't? It's insulting."

The Hervey Bay businesswoman said she blamed the government for forcing the plebiscite on the Australian community.

"It's really disappointing that the government has allowed it to happen," Ms Stone said.

"There's been so much hate and I have had a customer come in the other day and I was talking to his partner and mentioned to her I was in a civil partnership legally.

"She didn't say much about it but her husband came out and said he's a Christian and doesn't believe in it and that yes voters were becoming violent and ignorant and that's where I stopped him. I said everyone has a right to their own opinion." Seventh-Day Adventist Church member Heather Paynter said she saw the sign yesterday morning and knew it was likely to cause controversy. Ms Paynter said it was appropriate for the message to be on the noticeboard to let people know the church's stance.

"We could get backlash, I don't know but down in Brisbane the gay people have been putting on shows and marches and that kind of thing which I think they were wrong in doing that," she said. "If they don't get their way I reckon there will be a bit of strife. (I) feel the minority are overruling everybody else (and) they're trying to force their opinion on everyone.

"If god was comfortable with (gay marriage) then I would be comfortable with it." Despite her views, Ms Paynter said she was in no way seeking conflict and did not treat the gay community any differently in a social environment.

Local spokeswoman for LGBTIQA+ group Fraser Gays Sally Cripps urged for mutual respect between the two sides.

"You can't teach old dogs new tricks. We need to listen, communicate and understand everyone has different values.

"The problem is this is getting so nasty and it's becoming violent and aggressive to the point where the LGBTIQA+ community don't want to speak out and are constantly worried about the backlash if they do and the effects on their family and children."

In a statement to the Chronicle, the Seventh-day Adventist Church said it supported the legal definition of marriage and any changes to the law should not be treated lightly.

"We believe everyone should have the right to speak up on this important issue without the fear of bullying or intimidation," the statement read.

"We encourage healthy and respectful debate, while understanding that not everyone will agree with our point of view."

The statement went on to say despite seeking to retain the current legal definition of marriage, it should not be misinterpreted as being unsympathetic to those with differing views and as Christians, they were committed to recognising all people are valuable to God.