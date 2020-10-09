CLEAR SKIES AHEAD: More flights returning to Bay

IT IS a far cry from the hustle and bustle at the airport last year but a return to daily flights to Brisbane from Monday is a step in the right direction says the mayor.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the new flights every weekday would provide much needed consistency and stability to the community.

Cr Seymour said the biggest reasons for flying in recent weeks had been business, medical appointments and tourism.

“We are seeing at the moment how important the drive market is for local tourism … but aviation is really important for tourism and the general health of the community,” he said.

“We need to have that connection to Brisbane and beyond in the sky.”

The returning flights are part of ongoing talks between QANTAS and the council to get planes returning to the region.

The mayor said there was still ongoing discussions regarding QANTAS starting direct flights to Sydney when the borders reopen.

“We want to do everything we can to get QANTAS back and up and running and they are committed to the region,” he said.

“I see this as a step in the right direction, we have not returned to our pre-pandemic flight levels and won’t for some time and we need to work with Virgin to get that flight to Sydney back but this is about solidifying that relationship with QANTAS,” he said.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said the key to continued growth of flights was to use them.

“QANTAS coming back today is a sign in their confidence in our ability to fill those spots,” he said.

“It is supply and demand so we will need to fill that supply to get more flights.”

The expansion of flight services comes after a huge school holidays for tourism operators.

“We had accommodation booked out at 100 per cent,” he said.

“We have never been this strong.”