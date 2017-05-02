Clearance galore for golfers as shop shuts down

Drummond Golf's Raelene and John Whitford are preparing for the next chapter and retiring, following the closure of their store on Saturday, May 20.

JOHN Whitford has been helping the region's golf enthusiasts find the perfect equipment for the past decade and now he's crossing over to the other side of the game.

"I'm leaving selling golf equipment to play golf,” he said.

Mr Whitford and wife Raelene have operated Drummond Golf in Hervey Bay for the past 11 years, and this month is going to be their last.

Drummond Golf is having its final day on May 20 before shutting doors forever, with a major clearance sale on now.

"We've had the chance to make a lot of friends out of having this shop,” Mr Whitford said.

After developing a passion for golf at around the age of 50, Mr Whitford opened the specialised business following a move from Victoria.

Mrs Whitford described this decision as Mr Whitford having a "midlife crisis”.

"It took me a while to catch on to the idea but it's turned out great,” she said.

Mr Whitford also coaches golf, which he will continue in retirement, and is Fraser Lakes Golf Club president.

"I'm going to be having a lot of fun,” Mr Whitford said.

"We have a lot of travelling to do.”

Throughout their business venture, the pair has sponsored golf competitions across the Wide Bay and participated in some too.

"We want to thank all our customers who have supported us,” Mr Whitford said.

The pair will stay in Hervey Bay as Mrs Whitford is going to continue her job as a mobile hairdresser.

"We really want to keep on exploring the local region,” Mrs Whitford said.

They have six children and three grandchildren to help keep them busy, many of whom also love golf.

Drummond Golf is located at 2/101 Beach Rd, Hervey Bay.