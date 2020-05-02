Cleary cops another hit for video jig

Nathan Cleary has been hit with a further breach notice by the NRL after videos emerged of him dancing with women on Anzac Day.

An NRL statement released on Friday night confirmed Clearly was slapped further.

"The NRL has served Penrith player Nathan Clearly with an amended breach notice after additional information surfaced about a matter at his home which it is alleged has brought the game into disrepute," the statement read.

"Cleary has five working days to respond before any penalty is finalised."

Nathan Cleary has been hit with another breach notice. Picture: Jeremy Piper

While the breach notice did not specify an updated penalty, it is expected Cleary will be whacked further than the $4000 he was originally slugged.

Cleary has a further $6000 suspended plus a one game suspended ban hanging over his head for flouting social distancing rules last Saturday.

Cleary was re-interviewed by the NRL's integrity unit on Thursday after it was uncovered he had danced in multiple TikTok videos. Cleary had claimed the women came into his home unannounced and spent 10 minutes with him as they waited for an Uber. A photograph emerged of the group with Cleary telling the NRL he was unaware of the image.

Cleary was not fined by police as he was at his home but the five women were slugged $1000.

NSW teammates Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell were fined $20,000 by the NRL and given a one match suspended ban.

