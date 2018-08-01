Menu
Maryborough State High School students Shakira Pearse and Ayden Hatchman won silver awards for the Fraser Coast Young Innovators Symposium, for their proposed idea to implement a mentoring service on Instagram.
Clever idea goes a long way for Maryborough kids

Blake Antrobus
by
1st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT if you were able to get direct feedback from leading sport figures just by using an Instagram app?

That's the simple question Shakira Pearse and Ayden Hatchman proposed for the Fraser Coast Young Innovators Symposium Competition about five months ago.

Yesterday, the Maryborough State High School students won silver awards and JB Hi-Fi vouchers from the competition alongside 18 other classmates.

Their proposal involved the development of a mentoring service to be used over Instagram, allowing people to make contact with leading sport identities to develop better coaching routines.

"You can subscribe to people, they will send you training videos and you can send back your video of you doing what they asked you to do, and they will critique it and send it back,” Ayden said.

With the awards under their belt, Shakira said they were now proceeding to the gold award phase, which involves the implementation and refinement of their idea.

Previous stages in the competition involved designing and planning for bronze, and the first stage of creating for silver awards.

MSHS principal Simon Done said the program is about empowering students for the future.

"The kids have done really well, I'm very proud of them,” Mr Done said.

"It's the outside-of the box thinking with it, the thinking through, the logical way they've done it, it was clearly outstanding.”

