Climate agency wants input on emissions

AUSTRALIA'S climate change agency wants your opinion on how the Morrison government should meet its emissions reduction goals.

The Climate Change Authority is updating its advice to the federal government in light of a "stronger understanding" that Australia must do more to meet its Paris targets.

People have until August 23 to lodge their submissions.

The authority will then craft policies for Australia to meet its Paris agreement targets, which centre on reducing emissions by 26 to 28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030.

But the CCA is also looking past 2030, when it says Australia should be "clearly and firmly" on the path towards net zero emissions.

The consultation paper also notes that emissions have been rising in Australia and abroad, suggesting new advice is necessary as climate science has improved.

Topics the CCA is particularly interested in include barriers to achieving emissions reduction and the role international carry-over credits should play in achieving goals.

The Morrison government plans to use credits from achieving its Kyoto emissions reduction targets towards the Paris goals.

Environmental groups have fiercely resisted the strategy.

The CCA also wants to know how the government can take advantage of the global transition to net zero emissions, and how monetary policy can help the economy transition.

The authority will provide updated advice to the government by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor has reportedly not yet called a meeting to discuss policy with his state and territory counterparts.

Greens energy spokesman Adam Bandt says it's proof the government doesn't care about climate action.

"How many people will die from heatwaves, bushfires and cyclones before this government realises we need to reduce pollution," he said on Thursday.