Activist says it’s time to stop denying the science

THE first step in addressing climate change is to stop denying there's a problem.

That's what Amy Cattermole, who organised a protest fighting for action against climate change in Hervey Bay last month, believes.

Ms Cattermole said the issue had become a political football when it should have remained a matter for science.

The Howard woman does not believe in unrealistic solutions - she's not advocating for the use of fossil fuels to stop immediately.

But Ms Cattermole wants the issue to be addressed before it's too late.

"It should be treated as a realistic problem instead of a political debate," she said.

"There needs to be an actual dialogue, not just yelling."

About 30 people joined Hervey Bay's Global Climate Strike march last month, walking along the Esplanade to show their support for climate action.

With the Fraser Coast identified as one of the council areas most at risk in the nation as a result of climate change, Ms Cattermole said people needed to understand that just because we weren't being affected right now did not mean the region wouldn't suffer in the mean time.

"I don't think anyone has any idea, because it's fine right now," she said.

"They don't understand that it is actually a problem because it's not actually affecting us right this second."