CLIMATE CHANGE: More than 12,000 Fraser Coast homes at risk

An inundation map for 2050 showing the result of low greenhouse gas emissions on parts of the Fraser Coast and Fraser Island.

MORE than 12,000 homes are at risk on the Fraser Coast if climate change isn't addressed in the next 80 years.

That is the dire prediction of a new report that has named the region as one of the most at-risk council areas in the nation.

Fraser Coast came in seventh on the list for all hazards and sixth on the list of councils facing coastal inundation in 2100.

Alongside the Fraser Coast, other Queensland regions including Moreton Bay, Bundaberg, Mackay, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast were also considered especially vulnerable due to climate change.

The report, released by Cross Dependency Initiative, takes into account the number and value of properties at risk, as well as the annual cost of potential damage assuming all hazards are insured.

The tens of thousands of residences under threat in Queensland have an estimated value between $10.5 and $16 billion dollars.

A high-risk property is defined by the report as a property which has an insurance premium as a percentage of the replacement cost of the property worth more than one per cent.

Professor Ian Lowe, who is a member of the Queensland Government's senior climate change body, the Queensland Climate Advisory Council, said the level of inundation being discussed tended to be the most optimistic view of the future if action wasn't taken on climate change.

Prof Lowe said predictions typically did not factor in catastrophic variables, such as what might happen if the Greenland ice sheet was to melt.

"As well as increasing the sea level, we could see more severe one-off events, cyclonic depressions coinciding with high tides to get a storm surge," he said.

The total amount of property at risk by 2100 was valued at $667.16 million and represented 16.56 per cent of Fraser Coast properties.

Prof Lowe said planning across the coastline had not taken into account the possible impacts of climate change.

He said the plan was for global emissions to peak in 2020 and rapidly decrease from that point, but it was looking increasingly unlikely.

"Several governments, including our own, aren't taking concerted action," Prof Lowe said.

He said the current attitude across the globe seemed to be that climate change would be addressed as long as it didn't impact on economic growth, when it needed to be the other way around.

The report said while bushfire hazard were widely shared across the country, the risk of flooding and coastal inundation was highly concentrated, presenting an acute social and economic risk for affected council areas.

The report stressed that the future set out by the results was not inevitable.

"Australian carbon emissions may have increased in the ten years since the first climate risk assessment report, but at the same time low emission technologies have become an indelible part of Australia's economy," the report read.

"Responding to these challenges will bring far more benefit than just at the local scale.

"There are significant changes underway in global financial markets to ensure the resilience of the economy."

The report recommended making risk disclosure a legal requirement for property purchases in terms of extreme weather and climate change risks that may affect a property.

The need for future properties to be designed and built with potential climate change hazards in mind was also noted.

The development of risk-based insurance pricing was also recommended in the report, with investment in resilience to be rewarded with lower premiums.