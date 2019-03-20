Menu
Climate change students need to take real action
Climate change students need to take real action
Opinion

Climate change students need to take real action

bmuir
by
20th Mar 2019 7:15 AM

The students who went on strike for climate change did something quite admirable, however, there are some hypocrisies that must be addressed:

* They are the first generation of students who have air-conditioning in many classrooms. Previous generations and few students in other countries are afforded such a luxury.
* They have a TV in every classroom room and their classes are all computerised.
* Many of these students spend all day and night on electronic devices.
* More than ever, these students don't walk or ride bikes to school. They arrive in caravans of private cars that choke local roads and worsen peak hour traffic.
* They are the biggest consumers of manufactured goods and update perfectly good expensive luxury items to stay on-trend.
* Their entertainment comes mainly from electronic devices.

So, how about this...
* Tell your teachers to switch off the air-conditioners.
* Use public transport whenever possible.
* Walk or ride to school.
* Switch off your devices and read a book.
* Make a sandwich instead of buying processed fast food.

It's real, tangible action such as this that will make a difference to our environment.

