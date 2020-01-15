Climate policy change ‘symbolism at expense of jobs’: O’Brien

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien says climate policies shouldn’t come before Australian jobs and industries.

INCREASING carbon emissions reduction targets would be nothing but “symbolism” at the expense of regional jobs, Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien says.

Mr O’Brien spoke to the Chronicle in response to Prime Minister’s Scott Morrison’s commitment to “evolve” climate policies.

This came following widespread criticism of his government’s handling of the ongoing bushfire disaster.

“I do welcome the Prime Minister’s commitment to continue our work on reducing emissions, without a carbon tax, without putting electricity prices up, and without shutting down the traditional industries, like manufacturing, which people in the regions rely on for work, and which drives the local economy,” Mr O’Brien said.

“I don’t believe in symbolism at the expense of jobs.”

Mr O’Brien said as a nation producing 1.23 per cent of global emissions, Australia was on track to hit its climate goals.

“We are already part of the Paris agreement and we will meet our commitment to cut carbon emissions by 26 per cent below 2005 levels by the year 2030 without destroying Australian jobs,” he said.

Labor has proposed setting targets of 45 per cent emissions reduction on 2005 levels by

2030.

The Opposition also wants to aim towards 50 per cent of the nation’s electricity being sourced from renewable energy by 2030.