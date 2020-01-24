Climate protesters to disrupt Aus Open tonight

HUNDREDS of climate protesters will again disrupt Melbourne outside the Australian Open tonight.

Notorious protest group Extinction Rebellion will meet at 5pm in Birrarung Marr and hold a silent vigil, taping their mouths shut, to "show outrage and express grief" about Australia's climate in the wake of recent bushfires.

RMIT academic and Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Dr Catherine Strong said the protest would be "non-disruptive" and she did not anticipate violence to unfold.

"Police know we are going ahead and they know we are not intending to do anything disruptive," Dr Strong said.

"Extinction Rebellion is committed to taking a nonviolent approach.

"We are trying to call attention to the Australian summer which is going to change under the climate emergency.

"We are seeing the slow destruction of the Australian summer as we have known and loved it."

It comes as violent climate protesters caused trouble outside the International Mining and Resources Conference at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in October.

Police were forced to deploy capsicum spray and arrests dozens to quell the rowdy group.

Extinction Rebellion have asked attendees to wear professional clothes or work uniforms to show the cross-section of society they represent.

brianna.travers@news.com.au