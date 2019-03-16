Menu
SAILING TALE: Owners Graeme and Felicity Wylie aboard the ship Notorious .
Climb aboard into Notorious history this weekend

Jessica Lamb
16th Mar 2019 12:33 AM
THE Notorious replica of a 1480's caravel has finally arrived in Hervey Bay after three months at sea battling wild weather from three cyclones and a monsoon trough on the voyage from Cairns.

The famous wooden ship designed and constructed over 10 years by Graeme Wylie, has been sailing along the Australian coastline since 2012 and dropping into ports to showcase the 15th century wonder as a tourist attraction.

This is Graeme and his wife Felicity's second visit to Hervey Bay.

While here they will open the gangway for two weekends to visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of world history.

"We departed Cairns on December 4 and it's taken this long to get here because we were hit with every weather event along the way,” Felicity told the Chronicle.

15th Century Ship visits Hervey Bay - Owners Graeme and Felicite Wylie aboard the ship 'Notorious'.
"The inside of the boat is set up like a museum.

"There are two sets of stairs to get down into the galley.

"Everything inside the ship is a replica of what would have really been on the ship including the cannons.

"We love this area and can't wait to show locals the Notorious.”

Currently docked at the Urangan marina, for $5 entry for adults and $2 for children patrons can step aboard the ship to view it for themselves.

The caravel will be open for guests from 9am until 3pm today and tomorrow.

It will be open to view the same hours next Friday through to Sunday.

