Climbing through window earns M'boro man $1700 fine

CLIMBING through his former partner's window at 2am before accusing her of being promiscuous left a Maryborough man with a $1700 fine after he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.



The 22-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and unlawful entry when he appeared before the court last week.



The court heard on February 24, the man turned up at his partner's home in the early hours of the morning and started calling her names and demanding to be let inside.



The man had been invited to the home earlier in the day to visit his two young children, the court was told, but it was presumed that by the time the man arrived at the home at 1am, the offer had "probably expired".



Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said the defendant forced with window open before crawling into the house, climbing over an entertainment unit that was placed against the window.



He said the man's former partner asked him to leave but he remained for a short time, accusing his former partner of "being promiscuous".



The man then left the home but he was later located by police and taken to the watchhouse. The court heard the man was not presently working and had no criminal history since 2014.



The court was told the man was "extremely sorry" for what had happened.



Magistrate John Smith said both offences were regarded by the court as serious.



He described the man's decision to climbed through the window as "damn frightening".



"You're lucky you didn't cop a whack to the head with a shovel," Mr Smith said.



The man was fined a total of $1700 for both offences.

