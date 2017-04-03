Clinic plans expansion as demand on services increase

A FRASER Coast health service is entering a new chapter of operation with an upcoming move to a larger venue.

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care has a branch in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Its Torquay location is planned to be moved to Pialba which will allow some services to double.

Practice manager Ann Woolcock said the new location would create seven consultation rooms in contrast to the existing three.

"The Pialba location we are looking at, looks very promising," Ms Woolcock said. "It would be an easier clinic for people to access."

Ms Woolcock said the need to move to a bigger space came in response to a demand of clients.

"It's becoming overcrowded in the building we are in now," she said.

"And a lot of our programs are actually held off-site because we don't have the room.

"But in the new clinic, they'll be held there."

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care is currently hiring too, with positions open for a full-time and a part-time general practitioner.

"We put an extra nurse on in the last few months to provide assistance to older patients and those with a disability," Ms Woolcock said.

The move of the Hervey Bay facility will take place later in the year.

"We are aiming for September or October," Ms Woolcock said.