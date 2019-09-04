Clinic puts adventure into fitness

THE Adventurous Disability Service team have been kicking goals left, right and centre.

The team who work with the Fraser Coast Family Networks have been attending an All Abilities Football Clinic designed by Maryborough Football president Robert Denman.

Robert said he had always wanted to work with the disability sector.

He started working with juniors when he was approached by FCFN to work with some older participants.

"I only had six in the first week and then the following clinic we saw more than 10," he said.

"So there is a real interest and I have been asked to run some more."

He believes the group really enjoyed it, especially the gala day they held recently.

"I really enjoy working with them and spending time with them - giving them some sporting activity outside."

FCFN Adventurous Disability Service program co-ordinator Renee Cranidge said they undertook the clinic for a range of goals.

She said they looked at individual goals and their skillsets fit well.

"We were looking at physical fitness, co-ordination and mobility, and also how to listen and follow to instructions and to learn some new skills," she said.

"We could also work on building progressional learning skills."

She said Robert made the clinic very engaging.

"It was very fun-based and based on their abilities rather than their inabilities."

She said they were working on what they could do and build on those skills.

"Because we have people of such diverse range and abilities this fitted all of their goals.

"Robert was great and we were really happy with him.

"He is a very generous, kind man and everyone was very receptive to what he was doing."

He said anyone with a disability was welcome.

"I am hoping at the start of next football season we can work out something and attract more interest," Robert said.