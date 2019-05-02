Gutho to Eels: Show me the money

Gutherson could stay — if he gets a bigger deal. Image: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Gutherson could stay — if he gets a bigger deal. Image: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

OVER to you, Parramatta. That's the emphatic message from Eels captain Clint Gutherson, who has declared he wants a longer-term deal to stay at the club.

Gutherson says he would like to remain at Parramatta but he is looking for more security than the club's current three-year offer worth $650,000 a season.

It's why the Eels flyer confirmed he will meet with Manly coach Des Hasler in the coming days to discuss his options.

Gutherson also admitted he is tempted to return to his junior club, where he started his football career with the Cromer Kingfishes.

"It is always going to be (appealing) to go home," Gutherson said.

"But that is up to the clubs and my manager - I've just got to keep playing footy.

"I haven't met with (Hasler) yet. I only heard about that on Channel 9, so I've got to speak to my manager. I've been training all day and he is away at the moment."

Gutherson wants a four-year deal and it's understood Parramatta would happily oblige but the club isn't willing to budge on their $650,000 offer.

This has created a stalemate between the two parties dating back to the pre-season.

A break from the chatter has done Gutherson some good. Image: Phil Hillyard

Asked if the Eels believed he was worth $650,000 a season, Gutherson replied: "Look, I don't know.

"They haven't given me their final offer yet. I stated that I was looking for a longer-term contract.

"I want to call something home for the next four or more years, so that is what I'm looking for.

"I'm just looking to settle down and set myself up footy wise and off the field as well.

"You don't want it lingering around. It is always in the headlines.

"I wanted it done before the season started but they sort of slowed it down a bit and this is where we are at now."

Gutherson has been one of the Eels' best.

On the field, Gutherson has put his contract frustrations aside to excel for Parramatta this season.

He will look to maintain his strong form when the Eels host St George Illawarra at Bankwest Stadium on Monday.

The clash will take on extra meaning for the Eels with former teammate Corey Norman now starring for the Dragons at five-eighth.

Gutherson is expecting Norman to produce his best.

"He has been playing well," he said. "They (the Dragons) have been playing well.

"We always seem to play well against the Dragons and I'm looking forward to making Bankwest a bit of a fortress."

Gutherson revealed he is also benefiting from a social media ban.

The Eels flyer hasn't touched his Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts for a few days and he says the move has been refreshing.

"It has been pretty harsh the month with people just spraying you," he said. "Everyone has an opinion and that is the way it should be.

"But I just took myself off it because I only want to hear the opinions that are close to me.

"I'm still good with the fans but sometimes you don't need to hear what they say. People think they can't be touched behind other accounts and they can say whatever they like.

"But they don't really think about what they are doing and we've seen it impact lots of players.

"It is always harsh but that is what comes with the territory. You've just got to deal with it."