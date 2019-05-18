Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Politics

Clive Palmer campaigner exposes his 'democracy sausage'

by Shannon Molloy
18th May 2019 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

A CAMPAIGNER for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party took the spirit of democracy sausage a little too literally in western Sydney this morning.

Police were called to a polling booth in Bankstown just after 10am, when a confrontation between the 62-year-old man and a group of people turned seriously weird.

The man allegedly exposed himself to three women and one man after the tiff, leading him to be cautioned, fined and forced to leave the area.

In what's been a pretty strange campaign, public indecency really ups the ante.

More Stories

clive palmer crime editors picks federal election 2019 polling booths voting

Top Stories

    Search for rescued yachties...and their seafarer cat

    premium_icon Search for rescued yachties...and their seafarer cat

    News Within the pages of the slightly-water-logged yellow exercise book lies details of the 38 foot yacht's fated journey from Yeppoon

    Hervey Bay's One Nation candidate contesting fourth election

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's One Nation candidate contesting fourth election

    News 'To me it's heartbreaking to see that,' he said.

    • 18th May 2019 2:00 PM
    REGION VOTES: Greens keen to act on climate change

    premium_icon REGION VOTES: Greens keen to act on climate change

    News He said climate change was threatening the tourism industry.

    ELECTION: Labor candidates reflect on Hawke's legacy

    premium_icon ELECTION: Labor candidates reflect on Hawke's legacy

    News Today Mr Scanes plans to begin his day in Maryborough.