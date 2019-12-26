Clive to unveil next chapter in Titanic II saga

CLIVE Palmer's much-delayed Titanic II project appears to have stalled in the water once again, just over a year since it was relaunched.

But the billionaire says there will be major announcements next year.

There has been no news released from Blue Star Line since it announced the first contractors to the project over 12 months ago, and it currently has no completion date.

Early design of the Titanic II by Tillberg Design

Contractors contacted by The Courier-Mail say they have signed confidentiality agreements and are unable to speak about their involvement or at what stage the project has reached.

Blue Star Line, Mr Palmer's company behind the project, has an automated message when contacted stating it has been "overwhelmed" by messages of support and encouragement around the world.

But it also says "at this stage we have not released ticketing details or launch dates" and it is not accepting applications for work.

The eccentric project was launched in April 2012 amid much fanfare by Mr Palmer who pledged to build a replica of the ill-fated ship which was sunk by an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

Titanic II was originally meant to set sail in 2016, with later talk that it may happen in 2018, while in 2016 Mr Palmer said he would ask his wife if he could pursue the project in retirement.

After he relaunched the project in October last year a series of international contractors were announced, including Finnish ship design company Deltamarin and UK engineering company Lloyd's Register.

Clive Palmer at the first launch of the Titanic II project in April 2012. Picture: News Corp

"As is often the case with a lot passenger ship projects, Lloyd's Register has agreements with the project partners which include confidentiality," a spokesman for Lloyd's Register said.

A spokesman for Deltamarin confirmed they were still working on the project.

Mr Palmer's spokesman said Titanic II was a big project.

"In 2020 you will hear from us with major announcements," he said.

There has been controversy in the massive cruise liner's relaunch. Mr Palmer appointed his fugitive nephew Clive Mensink as director of Blue Star Line and the Titanic II project to be based in London or Paris.

Mr Mensink was last seen in Bulgaria and is wanted on two warrants to return to Australia to answer questions about the collapse of Mr Palmer's company Queensland Nickel.