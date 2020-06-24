Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pissoir is a French invention common in Europe that provides a urinal in public space.
A pissoir is a French invention common in Europe that provides a urinal in public space.
News

Clochemerle, dunnies, toilets and all that …

Peter Woodland
24th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN I was a boy, I think my mother had a problem with toilets. Not the functions but the architecture.

Mum was quite "distressed" by the outhouse, which was situated some 10 metres from the house, out in the back yard.

Hence, the one horror story she recounted of my early childhood was that I would habitually knock on the outhouse door, while she was in there, and ask, rather loudly, "Mum, what are you doing?"

I was an otherwise perfect child if the lack of other or worse stories were any indication. I was inquisitive.

Equally, I remember her anguish and annoyance when a BBC production of a French story, Clochemerle, appeared on our television guide.

Clochemerle was a farce, originally political, which, I suspect, the BBC funded as a shot at the French.

It involved a small French town in the Beaujolais region, which put in a public urinal, a "pissoir", in the town square, outside the Catholic Church.

Mum mumbled imprecations against the BBC for weeks.

They're funny things toilets, aren't they? More funny peculiar than funny Ha! Ha!; though not if you're a little boy of a certain age or, sometimes, not so young.

In a way though, they define civilisation.

The earliest sewer systems known were in the Indus Valley; a technology present in almost every house in the cities of Harappa and Mohenjo-daro more than 8000 years ago. The Romans had them.

More than 5000 years ago the dwellings at Skara Brae, in the Orkney Islands, were all connected by a sewerage system.

 

 

All that c@%$

 

I WOULD like to clear up one misconception before I sign off.

It is an urban myth that the flushing toilet was invented by one Thomas Crapper.

Though he held patents on numerous toilet related inventions, Thomas did not invent the flushing toilet.

His greatest claim to fame is that he invented and patented the ball cock system that made flushing toilets more efficient and is still in use today.

The wily amongst you will no doubt have discerned another connection between Mr Crapper and toilets.

Yes, it does seem that a form of his name has come down to us in a colloquial term for the function one performs when using the toilet.

It also seems feasible that another word that's commonly used in connection with a toilet function has come from the French invention called "pissoir".

As with all things, there is some debate about this but let us leave the topic entirely, as, I'm sure, my mother would have wished.

More Stories

Show More
history pissoir toilets
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Council meeting underway in Maryborough

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Council meeting underway in Maryborough

        Council News Council meeting begins in Maryborough

        • 24th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
        Police officers’ kind act for cancer-stricken colleague

        premium_icon Police officers’ kind act for cancer-stricken colleague

        News ‘Being able to act early is so important’

        FAREWELL: Museum etched in the Bay’s history through print

        premium_icon FAREWELL: Museum etched in the Bay’s history through print

        News The museum has played a vital role in our community papers by telling a story of...

        Anger as cane farmers learn properties are up for sale

        premium_icon Anger as cane farmers learn properties are up for sale

        News It was announced 5367 hectares of canefarming land is for sale