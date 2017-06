MISSING the iconic sounds of the Maryborough town clock? Don't fret, it isn't broken and it hasn't been stopped forever.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has temporarily switched off the clock chimes due to exams being undertaken in the main hall.

Clock chimes will be off until next Monday when the exam period finishes. Restoration works on the 81-year-old clock were undertaken in October 2016, which involved the dismantling, cleaning and servicing of various parts.