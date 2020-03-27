Close shave for bride and groom

Fraser Coast RV played host to a Shave for a Cure for bride and groom Suzanne Denton and Paul Taylor who raised money for the Leukaemia Foundation during the wedding reception.

IT WAS wedding with a difference­ with the bride and groom undergoing a close shave to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Mr and Mrs Paul and Suzanne Taylor exchanged wedding vows last Saturday at Fraser Coast RV Park and celebrated the reception with a difference.

"We wanted to do something different to raise money for Shave for a Cure so we got our heads shaved during the reception," Mrs Taylor said.

With just over 50 guests and some not able to attend due to COVID-19, they raised $1175 during the night.

In total the team raised just over $4000 for the foundation.

Leonie McCulloch from Red Cherry Hair Artistry did the shave and cut.