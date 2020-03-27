Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast RV played host to a Shave for a Cure for bride and groom Suzanne Denton and Paul Taylor who raised money for the Leukaemia Foundation during the wedding reception.
Fraser Coast RV played host to a Shave for a Cure for bride and groom Suzanne Denton and Paul Taylor who raised money for the Leukaemia Foundation during the wedding reception.
News

Close shave for bride and groom

Glen Porteous
27th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS wedding with a difference­ with the bride and groom undergoing a close shave to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Mr and Mrs Paul and Suzanne Taylor exchanged wedding vows last Saturday at Fraser Coast RV Park and celebrated the reception with a difference.

"We wanted to do something different to raise money for Shave for a Cure so we got our heads shaved during the reception," Mrs Taylor said.

With just over 50 guests and some not able to attend due to COVID-19, they raised $1175 during the night.

In total the team raised just over $4000 for the foundation.

Leonie McCulloch from Red Cherry Hair Artistry did the shave and cut.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay virus cases almost double overnight

        premium_icon Wide Bay virus cases almost double overnight

        Breaking The cases of coronavirus in the Wide Bay have almost doubled

        Man allegedly steals Mercedes with firearm

        premium_icon Man allegedly steals Mercedes with firearm

        News A subsequent search of the stolen Mercedes Benz allegedly resulted in the discovery...

        Coastal communities come together during coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon Coastal communities come together during coronavirus crisis

        News Residents are being urged to check up on one another

        Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        premium_icon Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        News Temporary move announced following coronavirus