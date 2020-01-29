CLOSE TO HOME: Numbers add up for science student

CLOSER TO HOME: Taking on university will be made easier for Hervey Bay High School graduate Alex Sorrensen, with the option to study the first year of his science degree at the local USC campus.

A HIGH-ACHIEVING high school graduate is counting his blessings, with his first year of university studies being undertaken in his home town of Hervey Bay.

With a fixation for number-crunching, Alex Sorrensen will study science at USC as the first step towards a possible career as a statistician.

Science is one of four degrees offered by USC Fraser Coast that allow students to undertake their first year of university locally.

A future in medical research is another option that the OP3 student will explore, when he begins a Bachelor of Science at USC’s Fraser Coast campus on Monday, February 24, the start of Semester 1.

He said the opportunity to start his degree locally would make his first year of university much easier and would also allow him to maintain his part-time job at a Hervey Bay fast-food outlet.

“I am glad I don’t have to find somewhere to live and look after myself while I study, not to mention the money I will save on rent and living expenses,” Mr Sorrensen said.

He said he was keen to take advantage of the many career and postgraduate study opportunities the three-year degree would give him.

“I’ve always had a passion for maths and science,” said the 17-year-old, who received school awards for chemistry, physics, maths C and maths B in Year 12.

“I really enjoy what many others think is boring, like statistics and running numbers and mathematic reasoning, but most of all I like the exact nature of maths; that there is always a definitive answer.”

Science students gain a strong foundation in chemistry, biotechnology, biology, ecology, mathematics and food and biosecurity locally, before completing the remainder of their subjects at USC’s Sunshine Coast campus.

