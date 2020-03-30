Menu
DESKS SHUT: Council customer service counters have closed. Residents can still use the phone or internet to pay their bills.
News

CLOSED: Council shuts customer service counters

Blake Antrobus
30th Mar 2020 6:30 PM
RATEPAYERS will no longer be able to pay bills upfront after the council closed its customer service counters.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm announced the decision was made because the Federal Government directed Australians to stay home unless for essential services.

It follows council facilities like libraries and WetSide Water Park closing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The council’s development information counter is also closed.

Mr Diehm said residents could still contact the council by phone, mail and email and could pay bills over the phone or use BPay or direct debit.

“Anyone needing to contact the development section can phone in and if they need to have a face-to-face meeting, an appointment can be made,” Mr Diehm said.

“Our Customer Service Officers are still on hand to provide information and help people.” Contact options can be viewed on the council’s website

coronavirus customer service fraser coast regional council front counter hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

