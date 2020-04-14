Menu
CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS: The Fraser Coast Regional Council has implemented several new restrictions aimed at slowing the possible spread of coronavirus in the region. Photo: File
News

CLOSED: Sweeping changes at council dumps

Stuart Fast
14th Apr 2020 9:21 AM

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will close five of its 11 waste facilities as part of ongoing measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Landfills and waste transfer stations at Maryborough, Nikenbah, Brooweena, Bauple, Boonooroo and Toogoom will remain open, while waste facilities at Granville, Tinana, Yengarie, Burrum Heads and Howard will close from this Saturday, April 18 until further notice.

Wide Bay Water and Waste Director Mark Vanner said the decision to close some facilities was in line with government directions around social distancing and hygiene.

“The health and safety of the community and our workers is our highest priority, and we want to do everything we can to minimise the potential spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Council has a responsibility to manage the community’s waste and we know that some residents may still need to use our waste facilities.”

The council also announced the Maryborough and Hervey Bay waste facilities would no longer accept cash from April 18, with payments to be made by card, account or voucher.

“Waste facilities in outer lying areas that don’t have a regular bin service and that are more than half an hour away from the major sites will also remain open and will still accept cash,” Mr Vanner said.

The council has also suspended the green waste loyalty card and attendants at waste facilities can no longer assist with unloading as part of measures to ensure social distancing.

“These measures have been adopted for the safety and hygiene of everyone that uses our waste facilities, with attendants still available to provide directions on reuse and recycling,” Mr Vanner said.

