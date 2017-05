PREPARATION works have started on 130-year-old Dickabram Bridge as part of a rehabilitation program.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the works would ensure the bridge was capable of handling future traffic demands.

Due to the age and design of the bridge, coupled with the complexity of the works, a full closure was required.

Mr Saunders said every effort would be made to complete the restoration as quickly as possible, with crews starting at each end of the bridge to accelerate the works.