CLOSING DOWN: Up to 90% off workwear

Signature Uniforms and Get Real Workwear is having a closing down sale with up to 90% off everything.
Amy Formosa
by

A POPULAR Hervey Bay workwear business is closing down and their final clearance sale has up to 90% discounts on everything instore.

Signature Uniforms and Get Real Workwear on Beach Rd will shut up shop on Sunday and everything in store has to go.

Due to unfortunate circumstances owner Ros Robertson is closing the business after five years.

"I am going on a new venture with my Airbnb in Point Vernon which I started two months ago,” Ms Robertson said.

"I am also a counseller and hope to start doing some work from home,” she said.

Ms Robertson said everything in store must go by Sunday.

There are loads of deals with almost everything reduced to $10.

Deals include up to 90% off good quality brands like Biz Collection and Stencil.

"We have polo shirts, ladies corporate shirts, nice casual pants and there are some multi-tools for the kids to give dad for Father's Day left,” she said.

