CLOSING DOWN: Why Bay couldn’t sustain Harris Scarfe

Shoppers file into Harris Scarfe at the opening of the new store in Stockland Hervey Bay. Photo Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

COMPETITION with lower-priced budget stores may have contributed to the demise of Hervey Bay’s Harris Scarfe store.

That’s the opinion of Hervey Bay’s Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook, who said the three budget retailers, Kmart, Big W and Target, claimed a large percentage of the market on the Fraser Coast, leaving little roomed for a mid-priced retailer.

“With the population size of the Fraser Coast, and in competition with lower prices, it is significantly tricky,” Ms Holebrook said.

“It sits in a difficult space – it has lots of sales and acts like budget-level.

“But the other three budget providers are just so good at what they do.”

The Bay business is one of 21 Harris Scarfe stores across five states that will close over the next four months after the retailer was placed in receivership in December.

Deloitte Restructuring Services partner Vaughan Strawbridge says the move to close stores was a difficult decision but necessary to position the Harris Scarfe business for a successful sale.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was a challenging time for all retailers in the age of online shopping.