Maryborough Book Exchange owner Jan Murdoch looks around at the many books in her store. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

CLOSING: Final chapter for iconic Maryborough store

Stuart Fast
7th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
AFTER 40 years servicing Maryborough readers, the Maryborough Book Exchange is closing down.

Jan Murdoch has owned the business for the past 16 years and said she was closing the business due to health and her age.

She will not close the final chapter before giving residents an opportunity to stock up on new reading material.

Ms Murdoch said people could purchase books at half price until the store closes.

She said was selling what she could before retiring, hoping the books would benefit the community.

Ms Murdoch reflected on the customer support she had enjoyed over the years.

She said she had never had a bad incident and the closing down sale had been going well so far.

Ms Murdoch thanked her customers from over the years, and said she would miss meeting new people and making friends while sharing a love of reading.

She said Maryborough residents had wanted her to stay open and she was sorry she was closing.

While Ms Murdoch tried to sell the business, she said it was “a bit difficult during the current pandemic.”

Ms Murdoch expects to close by the end of this month.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

