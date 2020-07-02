CLOSING: M’boro to lose yet another bank branch

MARYBOROUGH'S CUA branch will close its doors on August 21.

The branch, located at Station Square Shopping Centre, is the only one of its kind on the Fraser Coast.

To get service at a branch, customers will need to travel to Bundaberg or Gympie.

CUA is also closing its branch at Corrimal in New South Wales.

According to media reports, five staff are affected at Corrimal and three at Maryborough.

Wendy Streets from the Finance Sector Union of Australia said CUA's decision was a disaster for both CUA staff and members who would receive reduced services, inconvenience and less choice.