Closing the gap at Hervey Bay Hospital

OUR LAND: Artists Aaron Henderson, Deidre Gordon with WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington and artist Shirley Blake with their work outside the new Hervey Bay Hospital ED.

FOOTPRINTS leading to two laughing sisters hunting mud crabs with their mother in Eli Creek.

This is a real-life experience of Deidre Gordon, one of six local Butchulla artists whose work is depicted in the new Hervey Bay Hospital Emergency Department.

Shirley Blake, Conway Burns, Cheyenne Rashleigh, Aaron Henderson and Kutcha Blackman were also celebrated for their contribution to the new landmark in conjunction with Closing the Gap Day last week.

One of the event organisers, Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation's Kathryn Miller, said the artworks featured images and scenes of cultural significance.

"It's great for the Butchulla people and Butchulla artists to be recognised on their land,” Ms Miller said.

"The new facility is amazing and the fact we have it is a really good thing for the region and for indigenous people.

"A lot of kids leave town to go to the city to study and this way if people want to study medicine they can stay in the region.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said the artwork not only gave this facility a striking entrance, but reminded patients and visitors of the natural surroundings that made the Fraser Coast one of the best places in the world to live.

"Our new ED is the most significant infrastructure project we've taken on as a local health service,” Mr Pennington said

"So it was important that we incorporated this beautiful art and cultural symbolism, to demonstrate the significant role our Butchulla people play in our community.”