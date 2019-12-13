Closing time for iconic Bay hall

CLOSING TIME: Former students Sarah Brierley, Kim Brigg, Stacey Josh and Brett Moffett now teachers and administration of Hervey Bay State High School were shutting the doors for the last the Great Hall.

THE sound of school children treading the wooden floorboards and echoing through Hervey Bay State High School’s Great Hall will no longer be heard when its demolition starts early next month.

There is a strong community sentimental attachment to the Hervey Bay building icon with schoolchildren from around the area and community groups utilising it since it was ­officially opened on March 22, 1980.

Head of Department for Maths, Brett Moffett, was a student from 1980 to 1984 and then returned in 1992 after completing his teaching degree and work placements.

“The Great Hall was ­always a meeting place for school assemblies, musicals and I remember playing sports here as a kid,” Mr Moffett said.

“It’s also been a venue for the public with their bingo on a Monday night and such a community hub and more than just a school hall.

“This is a great school and I really enjoy teaching here and with the new centre we are going to have here, it will be another fantastic resource for it.”

The idea for building the Great Hall was raised in 1975 while Norm Can was principal, but the huge construction required extra financial resources and not completed until 1979.

During 1976 plans were made with financial appeals launched and in 1977 plans and costings had been prepared and the ability to fund a bank loan investigated and in 1978 approval was given for construction.

The first musical performance put on at the Great Hall was The Boyfriend and provided enough funds to purchase a piano.

School principal Julie Learoyd said there was a strong sentimental attachment to the hall, but it was also time to develop a modern facility.

“Its demolition will commence on January 6. Its replacement will be an even bigger asset to the community,” Ms Learoyd said.

“It will cater for dance, music, drama, visual arts and a community space for ­approximately 550 people.”