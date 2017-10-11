Clouds are here for another wet week

WET SEASON: This thunderstorm rolled in over properties at Tinana yesterday.

AS DARK clouds rolled in over the Fraser Coast on Monday, residents were preparing for another soaker.

A weather warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology about 2pm, predicting of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and large hailstones.

Toolara Forestry, east of Bauple, was set to be in the firing line.

But BOM forecaster Andrew Buffalino said the weather warning was later cancelled after the storm near Maryborough measured 32 knots, which he said was well below what was considered as "severe.”

He said today will be much more "stabled” and a "little more settled.”

"If there is rain in the region, not much will reach the coast and will fall between Gayndah and Maryborough,” Mr Buffalino said.

"It will be a little warmer, reaching 28-29 degrees in Hervey Bay and 30-31 in Maryborough.”

Patchy rain will be the norm in the coming days.

And if a thunderstorm was to develop again in the near future, tomorrow is the day for it.

"On Thursday, there will be mid to high-level cloud around,” he said.

"We're expecting patchy rain to push through until then.”

Mr Buffalo said yesterday's thunderstorm was a combination of a south-easterly change, as well as a moist and unstable atmosphere.