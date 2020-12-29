Clouds roll in and out ahead of NYE celebrations

Rain is forecast for the Fraser Coast over the next day or two with weather conditions expected to ease on New Year’s Eve. Picture: FILE

The Fraser Coast is expected to start the New Year off with some light showers and hot weather.

A maximum temperature of 28C has been forecast for Maryborough on New Year’s Eve, jumping up three degrees to 31C on New Year’s Day.

Hervey Bay is expected to be one degree hotter on Thursday.

Paired with a high chance of rain over the next two days, the sun is expected to hide behind clouds on Wednesday and slowly come out to play through to next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said most of the rainfall activity was predicted to occur slightly further north of Howard; closer to Bundaberg.

“There might be a little rumble of thunder tomorrow (Wednesday) but conditions should ease back a bit toward New Year’s Eve,” she said.

BOM predicts 10mm to 20mm of patchy showers across the Fraser Coast for the day of celebrations with most of it more likely in the morning and the afternoon.

They hope the skies will dry up for the evening of festive celebrations and only 5mm predicted for Friday.

“There’ll probably be some light coastal showers hanging around, but the bulk of rainfall will have moved off,” Ms Hoff said.

“While more will be around earlier in the day some may still occur in the evening, but it will only affect one town at a time rather than everyone having rain at once.”

The region is also expected to endure an average maximum temperature of 31C until Monday.

Residents should expect to feel the wind pick up on Thursday morning with a southeasterly blowing 20 to 30km/h then tending easterly 15 to 25km/h during the afternoon.