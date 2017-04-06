CLOWN GALORE: Circus comes to Hervey Bay for school holidays

Lennon Bros Circus father and daughter hand to and act Amina and Mohammed Jratlou.

CLOWNS have started popping up around Hervey Bay.

No, it's not another clown craze but something much better: a circus is in town.

Lennon Bros Circus originally planned to start performances yesterday but will instead start today.

Yesterday's performance was cancelled due to floods impeding their transport.

Shows will continue until April 17, in the set-up tent at Seafront Oval on the Esplanade.

It features a range of human performers including high flyers and aerialists, and animals including ponies, monkeys, camels, dogs and donkeys.