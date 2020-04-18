Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay Gymnastics Club invitational - Ava Lightbody from Maryborough Gym Sports.
Wide Bay Gymnastics Club invitational - Ava Lightbody from Maryborough Gym Sports.
Gymnastics

Club innovation: Maryborough Gymsports keeps moving

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th Apr 2020 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMNASTICS: Maryborough Gymsports is adapting to the challenge caused by the ­pandemic and flipping the normal club engagement on its head.

As of next week, the club will start online classes for club members.

Coach Kelsey Connell believes it will help members stay engaged and involved in the sport.

"It is a way to ensure the club keeps going and that we are staying connected," she said.

The club has been active on its Facebook page with colouring and interactive competitions.

"We had to cancel an Easter family get-together so we just came together online with our families," Connell said.

Regular tips and videos are posted online to keep the members enthusiastic about their training.

The club has also posted activities to assist family members, including grandparents, to keep them moving as well.

Connell is focused on ensuring the athletes stay on task.

"We also posted out training programs to our members for the next two weeks," she said.

The club is planning for life after the shutdown with a 'come and try' day in the pipeline when they can return to action.

To check out some of the awesome work the club is doing during the pandemic, visit its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/maryborough.gymsports.

If you are aware of any sporting clubs doing great work for the community during the pandemic, the Chronicle would like to hear from you.

Drop us a line at FraserCoast.Sport@frasercoast chronicle.com.au, so we can promote the great work or ­initiatives local clubs are involved in.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Coast libraries are making the most of COVID-19 closures

        premium_icon How Coast libraries are making the most of COVID-19 closures

        News Library staff across the Fraser Coast haven’t let coronavirus stop them from keeping the public entertained.

        Drinking to the future as wine bar takes shape

        premium_icon Drinking to the future as wine bar takes shape

        News 19XO is set to open in the future, with an aim of keeping business local.

        Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Qld records another six cases overnight

        Health Single-digit rise in state’s coronavirus cases