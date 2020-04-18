Club innovation: Maryborough Gymsports keeps moving

GYMNASTICS: Maryborough Gymsports is adapting to the challenge caused by the ­pandemic and flipping the normal club engagement on its head.

As of next week, the club will start online classes for club members.

Coach Kelsey Connell believes it will help members stay engaged and involved in the sport.

"It is a way to ensure the club keeps going and that we are staying connected," she said.

The club has been active on its Facebook page with colouring and interactive competitions.

"We had to cancel an Easter family get-together so we just came together online with our families," Connell said.

Regular tips and videos are posted online to keep the members enthusiastic about their training.

The club has also posted activities to assist family members, including grandparents, to keep them moving as well.

Connell is focused on ensuring the athletes stay on task.

"We also posted out training programs to our members for the next two weeks," she said.

The club is planning for life after the shutdown with a 'come and try' day in the pipeline when they can return to action.

To check out some of the awesome work the club is doing during the pandemic, visit its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/maryborough.gymsports.

If you are aware of any sporting clubs doing great work for the community during the pandemic, the Chronicle would like to hear from you.

Drop us a line at FraserCoast.Sport@frasercoast chronicle.com.au, so we can promote the great work or ­initiatives local clubs are involved in.