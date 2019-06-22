Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

Hayley Baxter said the boob job money was gifted to her for a TV ad.

Hayley Baxter said the boob job money was gifted to her for a TV ad.

A GOLD Coast strip club is chasing repayment of a $14,000 boob job loan from a dancer, but she claims a car repair giant boss gifted her the implants for a Charlie Sheen TV ad.

Toybox Showgirls operating company NRA Enterprises is pursuing Haylee Baxter, 29, for the loan but an adjudicator dismissed its application this week, which it failed to show up for.

Ms Baxter told the hearing she was asked to get the surgery for the benefit of the strip club and because Ultra Tune boss Sean Buckley wanted her in its high-profile Sheen ad.

"I had my breasts done but he wanted me to get them bigger so I could be in his Ultra Tune commercial. I didn't need them," she claimed at the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) hearing.

Hayley Baxter.

Ms Baxter also claimed she was tricked into signing a loan agreement after the surgery when given cocaine and booze whilst on shift at Toybox, QCAT was told this week.

She alleged she thought the contract between her and Toybox director Jimmy Seoud was for a $1000-a-week retainer to work at the venue and "no way" would she have signed for a loan.

Mr Buckley, a director of NRA Enterprises, declined to comment yesterday.

But his lawyer Albert Chong, in a letter to the Bulletin noting he acted for Mr Buckley and NRA Enterprises, said:

* "The company specifically deny Ms Baxter was supplied any drugs by it or its staff. The company does not tolerate drug use at its premises";

* "The company properly lent Ms Baxter money which she subsequently confirmed she would repay by written contract and messages to Mr Seoud";

* "Mr Buckley denies he offered to pay for Ms Baxter's cosmetic surgery as a gift."

Jimmy 'Vegas' Seoud, the new co-owner of strip club Toybox Showgirls in Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast with staff and venue models

NRA director Jimmy Seoud, who claimed lack of notice for not attending the QCAT hearing, said from Bali that he planned to appeal and had lodged an application to do so yesterday.

He also said the loan contract was between him and Ms Baxter - and Mr Buckley had nothing to do with it.

Mr Seoud supplied the Bulletin with the alleged contract signed by Ms Baxter, showing they agreed to repayments of $390 a month, interest free, for three years.

Mr Seoud said it was similar to contracts with other Toybox dancers who wanted cosmetic surgery but couldn't afford it up front: "She asked for it, she got it, she bolted after that."

Sean Buckley.

Toybox manager Tarra McLean told the Bulletin she witnessed Ms Baxter sign it at the start of a shift: "She would have been sober, nobody at the club would have supplied her drugs."

At the QCAT hearing Ms Baxter's evidence included what she claimed were text messages from Mr Buckley saying he "will pay" for the boob job.

She told the Bulletin yesterday she was confident she would win any appeal, had quit stripping and was staying away from the Gold Coast: "I'm over the drama. I will cut my boobs out and they can have them back ... seriously."

Haylee Baxter and Charlie Sheen on set at the filming of an Ultra Tune commercial back in November. Picture: Facebook, Haylee Baxter

Mr Seoud yesterday supplied the Bulletin texts between him and Ms Baxter where she appears to state on January 6: "I'm going to pay the loan out and leave. Thank you for everything."

Mr Seoud replies: "OK if that's what you feel is best I will let Sean and Tarra know and I wish you all the best.

"In regards to the loan please let me know how you would like to settle it. Take care and thank you."

Mr Seoud's phone texts also allegedly show Ms Baxter asking to continue working at Toybox while she finds another job and "pay my boobs back (which I never would have got now)".

Ms Baxter started at Toybox in about August last year and was on set for scenes during November's Sheen ad shoot but didn't end up making the cut for TV.

Mr Seoud said she stopped coming to work at Toybox earlier this year whilst Ms Baxter said she wasn't making any money or getting paid the $1000 retainer.