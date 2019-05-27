Menu
Brothers Bulldog Jack Sickerdick with his medal after being best on ground in the Anzac Day clash against The Waves. He chose not to play for South Queensland this season.
Club comes first for the Bulldogs coach

Shane Jones
27th May 2019 5:39 PM
AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldogs coach Jack Sickerdick said it would be nice to play for South Queensland.

But he's happy with the decision made.

No Bundaberg players were picked in the South Queensland representative squad for the traditional match to be played against North Queensland on June 15 in Townsville.

It has happened for the second straight year with only three players, Joshua Wheeler, Marcus Dyson and Matt Schlein, from Bay Power selected from AFL Wide Bay.

Sickerdick would have joined them after his performances this year in the competition.

The coach was best on ground in the Anzac Day clash against The Waves and was also in the best players list in other games this year.

But he chose not to select himself for the clash, after consultation with the club.

"I was talking to the other coaches, and it was wrong timing,” Sickerdick said.

"I couldn't really leave.

"That's in the end what it was.”

Sickerdick said it would be a disservice to the club if he went.

The Bulldogs are due to play Hervey Bay at Brothers Sports Complex on the same day.

"The team is struggling for numbers as it is,” he said.

"I couldn't leave and walk away when we need to play and win.

"It's disappointing as I would have like to play.”

Sickerdick and the Bulldogs play The Waves this week in the competition.

afl wide bay brothers bulldogs south queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

