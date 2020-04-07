Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Level one and two WAG gymnasts from Wide Bay Gymnastics Club at their 2019 invitational event.
Level one and two WAG gymnasts from Wide Bay Gymnastics Club at their 2019 invitational event.
Community

Club keeping its balance and tumbling into new solutions

BRENDAN BOWERS
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMNASTICS: The COVID-19 pandemic may be challenging the Wide Bay Gymnastics Club but it hasn't stopped its bounce.

The club is continuing to engage with its gymnasts as they adapt to a new, more isolated, sports world.

Senior coach and gym manager Jo Everett and the other coaches are working through the daily challenges they face.

"We are researching ways we can continue to connect with our gymnasts on sport and personal levels," Everett said.

The club is using social media to keep the club community engaged with different challenges including a handstand challenge.

This involved members sending in photos of themselves in various handstand poses or dance moves around the house.

"One video sent in by a gymnast gave us a chuckle when it was done to the Nutbush," she said.

Puzzles and colouring sheets are also available on the club's website.

"The interaction on social media is starting to gain traction, people are still getting their head around it and becoming more engaged," Everett said.

Everett and the club committee are currently exploring ways to deliver programs and classes online.

"We are working through gaining access to programs we can deliver for our gymnasts to keep active," Everett said.

It is not a one-way street and the club is seeking feedback from its members to ensure its is delivering what they want.

The club is also exploring the opportunity of hiring equipment out to members to assist in their training while they are isolated.

Everett and the club understand that it is a different and unusual time for everyone and urges members to contact the club if they want are struggling.

"We want our members to know, we are here to help," she said.

To check out some of the awesome work the club is doing during the pandemic, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gymnasticsherveybay.

If you are aware of any sporting clubs doing great work for the community during the pandemic, the Chronicle would like to hear from you.

Drop us a line at FraserCoast.Sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au, so we can promote the great work or initiatives clubs are involved in.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $14M M'boro hospital upgrades finally complete

        premium_icon $14M M'boro hospital upgrades finally complete

        News Maryborough Hospital upgrades are finally complete as part of a $14 million upgrade.

        Hoons ruin newly refurbished road in isolated town

        premium_icon Hoons ruin newly refurbished road in isolated town

        News The recently refurbished Maaroom turn-off has been ruined by car hoons.

        No new COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        premium_icon No new COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

        News Some 14 new cases were reported across Queensland

        Visa changes to keep agriculture industry growing

        premium_icon Visa changes to keep agriculture industry growing

        News Working Holiday Visas have been extended for regional businesses