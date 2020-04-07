Club keeping its balance and tumbling into new solutions

Level one and two WAG gymnasts from Wide Bay Gymnastics Club at their 2019 invitational event.

GYMNASTICS: The COVID-19 pandemic may be challenging the Wide Bay Gymnastics Club but it hasn't stopped its bounce.

The club is continuing to engage with its gymnasts as they adapt to a new, more isolated, sports world.

Senior coach and gym manager Jo Everett and the other coaches are working through the daily challenges they face.

"We are researching ways we can continue to connect with our gymnasts on sport and personal levels," Everett said.

The club is using social media to keep the club community engaged with different challenges including a handstand challenge.

This involved members sending in photos of themselves in various handstand poses or dance moves around the house.

"One video sent in by a gymnast gave us a chuckle when it was done to the Nutbush," she said.

Puzzles and colouring sheets are also available on the club's website.

"The interaction on social media is starting to gain traction, people are still getting their head around it and becoming more engaged," Everett said.

Everett and the club committee are currently exploring ways to deliver programs and classes online.

"We are working through gaining access to programs we can deliver for our gymnasts to keep active," Everett said.

It is not a one-way street and the club is seeking feedback from its members to ensure its is delivering what they want.

The club is also exploring the opportunity of hiring equipment out to members to assist in their training while they are isolated.

Everett and the club understand that it is a different and unusual time for everyone and urges members to contact the club if they want are struggling.

"We want our members to know, we are here to help," she said.

To check out some of the awesome work the club is doing during the pandemic, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gymnasticsherveybay.

If you are aware of any sporting clubs doing great work for the community during the pandemic, the Chronicle would like to hear from you.

Drop us a line at FraserCoast.Sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au, so we can promote the great work or initiatives clubs are involved in.